Photo: Osoyoos' displays a frozen splendour during frigid night

Photo: Greg Reely

A photo recently taken from a local photographer shows Osoyoos in its frozen beauty and splendour.

At 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 10, Greg Reely snapped the shot from Anarchist Mountain looking down at the town with its glowing lights and icy waters.

"It’s was around -11C that night and [the] moon was very bright at 92 per cent full," Reely said.

Though Osoyoos' frozen waters are picturesque, the Town of Osoyoos has recently reminded people to stay off the ice as it has not been completely frozen in places.

In January, the South Okanagan photographer won the 2025 best poster award from The Art Gallery Osoyoos.

