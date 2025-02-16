Osoyoos Festival Society seeking volunteers ahead of AGM

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Osoyoos Festival Society is seeking new volunteers to help organize town events, providing more information at its annual general meeting this week.

On Wednesday at 7 p.m., the organization will be hosting its AGM at the Sonora Community Centre in room 1.

Organizers say new members are welcome.

The Osoyoos Festival Society is responsible for putting on events such as Easter Eggstravaganza, Cherry Fiesta/Canada Day, Christmas Lite-up, and Desert Dip.

