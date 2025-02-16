Similkameen Starbirds win women's basketball championship against Vancouver

Photo: Aaron Hemens, LSIB (Facebook)

The Similkameen Starbirds took home the women's basketball championship trophy on Saturday, totalling their title wins to three years in a row.

The 65th Annual All Native Basketball tournament championship game against the Vancouver All My Relations totalled 75-53 in Similkameen's favour, held in Prince Rupert from Feb. 8 to 15.

"It's a 3-peat!!! Our [...] ladies have done it," reads a social media post from the Lower-Similkameen Indian Band.

Leading up to the title match, the Starbirds beat the Hazelton Mystics 60-43 on Friday.

