Oliver firefighters to take a polar plunge in support of Special Olympics

The Oliver Fire Department will be participating in a polar plunge for the Special Olympics this week, with organizers describing the event as "chilly yet heartwarming."

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 20, the BC Sheriff Service is hosting its annual cold water dip to support Special Olympics athletes at Buy-Low Foods in Oliver.

"Grab a delicious hamburger or hot dog for just a donation, and help us support these incredible athletes. Every little bit helps," reads the event listing.

Donations will be accepted in-person and online.

