254826
253974
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Town of Osoyoos Family Day holiday hours and service closures

Town Family Day hours

- | Story: 533349

The Town of Osoyoos will mostly be closed for Family Day, but some services will see limited holiday hours on Monday.

In a public notice issued on Thursday, the municipality shared the holiday operational hours.

Town of Osoyoos Family Day hours for Monday, February 17:

  • Town Hall/Planning and Development - Closed
  • Sonora Community Centre - Closed
  • Sun Bowl Arena - 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m
    (Family Day Skate - 1- 3 p.m.)
  • Operational Services - Closed
    (Sewer and water emergencies - By call: 250-498-7676)
  • Fire Hall Administration Office - Closed
  • Osoyoos and District Sanitary Landfill - Closed

According to the municipality, all town departments will return to regular hours on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

255232


254146
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
254703


Real Estate
5117393
4035 Gellatly Road South, Unit 299
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$866,000
more details
253975






Send us your News Tips!


253667


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Orange Crush
Orange Crush South Okanagan BC SPCA >


253481


255231
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
250864
254170