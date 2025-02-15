Town of Osoyoos Family Day holiday hours and service closures

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Town of Osoyoos will mostly be closed for Family Day, but some services will see limited holiday hours on Monday.

In a public notice issued on Thursday, the municipality shared the holiday operational hours.

Town of Osoyoos Family Day hours for Monday, February 17:

Town Hall/Planning and Development - Closed

Sonora Community Centre - Closed

Sun Bowl Arena - 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m

(Family Day Skate - 1- 3 p.m.)

Operational Services - Closed

(Sewer and water emergencies - By call: 250-498-7676)

Fire Hall Administration Office - Closed

Osoyoos and District Sanitary Landfill - Closed

According to the municipality, all town departments will return to regular hours on Tuesday, Feb. 18.