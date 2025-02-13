Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue members train for winter rescues

Photo: Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue

Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue members trudged the snow as part of their winter training exercises last weekend.

In a social media post on Wednesday, OOSAR said team members and trainees carried out the exercises.

"Participants trained on wilderness rescue/first aid, subject transportation, snowmobile and sled use, along with survival skills," reads the post.

The search and rescue team is 100 per cent volunteer-run.