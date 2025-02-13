Black-lining for Lower-Similkameen Indian Band's cultural burn slows due to cold snap

Photo: LSIB

The Lower-Similkameen Indian Band is notifying residents that black-lining efforts for its slated cultural burn are proceeding slower than anticipated due to B.C.'s cold snap.

On Thursday, the LSIB said it is continuing black-lining in the Place of the Nighthawk, but hardened snow has slowed proceedings.

"LSIB elder Knowledge Keepers, Natural Resources technicians, [and] Emergency Management personnel, in cooperation with BC Wildfire Service personnel, continue to monitor conditions, black-line where possible, and re-assess for further success with black-lining operations," reads the press release.

Teams are keeping an eye on temperature forecasts, wind direction, wind speed, and precipitation.

The LSIB added that there will be a notice a head of the ignition date of between five and seven days notice.

The burn will cover up to 280 hectares and will be carefully monitored. Smoke may be visible from the communities of Osoyoos, Chopaka, Keremeos, Cawston and other adjacent areas.