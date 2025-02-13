Oliver winery hosts Valentine's wine blending event ahead of spring releases

Photo: Kismet Estate Winery

Oliver's Kismet Estate Winery is holding a Valentine’s wine blending workshop over the weekend, where participants can make a custom blend.

On Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m., Kismet winemaker Manpreet Dhaliwal will be hosting an interactive session where "participants can experiment with Kismet’s wines, learning the art and science behind wine blending."

Attendees will be able to take home their own blend, which comes with a personalized label.

"My winemaking philosophy is deeply rooted in the values my family instilled in me: hard work, respect for the land, and a commitment to quality," Manpreet said in an emailed statement.

"Growing up in the South Okanagan, I witnessed firsthand how my family poured their heart and soul into their work for over 30 years - This legacy inspires me to honor their work while also forging my own path, balancing tradition with creativity. It inspires me to craft wines that evoke a sense of connection and celebration."

Similarly, Manpreet is releasing her first full vintage in the spring, highlighting the Okanagan and her family’s "legacy of excellence, while championing diversity, creativity, and global recognition for the region."

Kismet's new releases include a sparkling wine and a rose: 2021 Moksha, 2022 Mantra, 2024 Sitara Frizzante, and 2024 Phulkari Ro.



To book a spot for the Valentine's blending workshop, click here.