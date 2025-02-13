Local painter wins people's choice award in Osoyoos art gallery's 2025 contest

Photo: Julie Snow

A local resident and painter won the people's choice award for The Art Gallery Osoyoos' 2025 poster contest for her painting of a coyote.

Voting for the people's choice closed at the start of February. The posters were submitted to represent Osoyoos in the new year.

Julie Snow said she was feeling honoured after learning about her artwork "Coyote in the Snow" won, adding that the animals are very dear to her.

"I am honoured that so many people voted for my painting. The wildlife here is so beautiful and needs to be celebrated," she told Castanet.

In January, local photographer Greg Reely took home the 2025 best poster award for his photograph "Aurora Chief" featuring the Osoyoos Indian Band sculpture "The Chief" by Okanagan artist Virgil Smoker Marchand, against a backdrop of the aurora.