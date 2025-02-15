Oliver Community Arts Council seeking board members as it hosts AGM

Photo: Oliver Community Arts Council

The Oliver Community Arts Council is looking for new board members as it prepares for its annual general meeting this month.

On Feb. 23 at 2 p.m., the council is holding the yearly meeting at the Quail‘s Nest Arts Centre.

As it seeks new board members, the organization notes that any member of the council is eligible to sit on the board.

"We have an active core group of board members who'll be staying on, and we'd like to add more energy and enthusiasm to our board," Oliver Community Arts Council said in a statement.

At the AGM, attendees can learn about this year's programs, share initiatives, and learn more about the board. Additionally, officers will be elected.

