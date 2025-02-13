First-timers welcome to new shooting range in West Osoyoos

Photo: The Range Osoyoos (Facebook)

A new shooting range has opened its doors in West Osoyoos and says those with little experience are welcome to take a shot.

In a social media post on Tuesday, The Range Osoyoos announced that it was officially open to the public at 14000 Strawberry Creek Road near the Osoyoos Airport.

"Come see us and have the most fun you have had in a while," reads the post. "First timers and experts welcomed, no license required."



In May of last year, The Range said it would be setting up shop in the South Okanagan town.

Those interested in booking a spot can call or text 250-486-7867.