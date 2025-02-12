The Town of Osoyoos Osoyoos starts sending quarterly utility bills for the first time this week

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Town of Osoyoos will be sending out its first round of quarterly-billed utility fees this week.

Last August, council set out to charge water, sewer, and garbage on a quarterly basis, separating them from property tax bills.

"It's important for people to understand that these bills will be going out and they won't be included with the property tax bill anymore," said Rod Risling, chief administrative officer, during Tuesday's council meeting.

Previously, utility fees were mailed out with property tax invoices.

The Town of Osoyoos is strongly encouraging residents to pay their utility bills electronically.