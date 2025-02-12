Video: See RCMP's Black Hawk taking off in the South Okanagan

Photo: Ron Hiller RCMP's new Black Hawk for border patrols in the South Okanagan on Feb. 11.

A local resident captured the RCMP's new Black Hawk helicopter for border patrols taking off for one of its first flights in the South Okanagan on Tuesday.

Last week, the RCMP announced they had deployed the new helicopter to patrol the B.C.-U.S. border across the province, specifically targeting activities like smuggling, human trafficking, contraband and illegal crossings.

South Okanagan photographer Ron Hiller got a close view of the military chopper at the Oliver Airport. Several residents said they heard or saw the Black Hawk in local skies.

RCMP in B.C. say the Black Hawk pilots will patrol the border to detect, deter and disrupt any illegal border activities with the states of Washington, Idaho and Montana.

Residents spotting the choppers should not be alarmed.

Ron Hiller