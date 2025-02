Photo: Nk?Mip Desert Cultural Centre

Osoyoos' Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre is opening its doors on the Family Day holiday for a special scavenger hunt.

On Feb. 17, the centre will be hosting its second annual Family Day event.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., families can enjoy a day of storytelling, creative crafts and treats. Attendees can join by donation.

"It’s the perfect adventure for young explorers to learn and have fun together," reads the event description.