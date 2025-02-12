Osoyoos mayor advocates for local businesses and tourism at border alliance

Photo: Sarah Crookall

Osoyoos' mayor is now part of Canada's new Border Mayors Alliance in face of impending U.S. tariffs, advocating for the town's local businesses and tourism.

Last month, mayor Sue McKortoff received a letter from the mayor of Windsor, Ont., Drew Dilkens, who wrote that "a partnership that serves as a unified, national voice to safeguard our communities and offer a municipal perspective within our national discussion," was needed for municipalities along the Canada-U.S. border.

At Tuesday's council meeting, McKortoff shared she had been to a couple meetings to discuss strategies for the local economy and community needs.

"I explained that we were a town of 5,500 but we were in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, and so our concerns were the South Okanagan. I did say that we were on Highway 97 with a very busy border crossing, and that there were many businesses in Osoyoos and in the South Okanagan that used that border crossing on a daily basis," McKortoff said.

McKortoff added she spoke with Denise Blashko of the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce about local businesses and the resort municipality's tourism. The chamber noted that some business have said they've already lost contact with business partners in the U.S.

Those businesses have raised concerns about how they will manage in a new economy.

"In our town and in in Canada, there's a lack of trust — we know that, because it's very unsure and things are changing daily," McKortoff said.

The alliance also has discussed ways to support Canadian jobs, how to work together, and support one another.

McKortoff said she will continue to attend the Border Mayors Alliance meetings, discuss options, and report back to council.