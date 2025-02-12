Photos: Gorgeous and vibrant bluebirds perched near Oosyoos

Photo: John Martin

Two gorgeous and picturesque bluebirds were spotted getting comfortable on perches near Osoyoos this week.

Photographer John Martin captured the two birds believed to be western bluebirds.

"I was just going for a walk with my brother and friend with camera in hand. My brother spotted the bird first and we both got photos of the first one, and I got a few of a second more vibrant one," Martin said.

He used a Canon R7 camera with a Sigma 150-600 lens to take the images.

Bluebirds are a tracked and researched species locally at the Osoyoos Desert Centre, where the organization monitors them.

To view more of Martin's photography, click here.