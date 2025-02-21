Drugs and firearms top smuggling crimes at Osoyoos' Canada-U.S.A. border

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos port of entry into the U.S.

Illegal drugs and firearms smuggling are top crimes at the Osoyoos port of entry of the Canada-U.S.A. border, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.

In the pacific region of B.C., the CBSA made 1,960 illegal drug seizures, including 988 kg of methamphetamines and 49 kg of opioids in 2024.

Across Canada, the agency seized around 56,600 kilograms of drugs, including five kilograms of fentanyl.

Those illegal drugs are entering Canada from a number of different countries.

Recently, fentanyl has been responsible for about 80 per cent of accidental opioid deaths across the country, as per Statistics Canada.

Along with Canada's recent $1.3 billion investment in strengthening border security, the country said it's adding more resources to detecting and disrupting the fentanyl trade.

"In terms of fentanyl, in particular, it's one of the things that we receive intelligence and we screen for and so that we can support the focus on the opioid crisis that we're seeing in Canada," said Melinda Medland, CBSA chief of Okanagan area ports.

At the forefront of its strategy, the federal government recently appointed a fentanyl czar, former RCMP Deputy Commissioner Kevin Brosseau, after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded Canada to reduce the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.

Drug smuggling increases

Border service crews have seen a rise in the importation of precursor chemicals for production of illegal drugs in recent years, as per the CBSA.

On Feb. 14, Health Canada published a notice of intent proposing to control certain fentanyl precursor chemicals under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to limit the production of illegal drugs.

"As smugglers are increasingly utilizing more sophisticated concealment methods in smuggling attempts, the CBSA employs a number of tools to stem the flow of illegal and prohibited materials into Canada," the CBSA told Castanet in an emailed statement.

"The agency inspects exports based on our own targeting as well as in response to tips."

Assessments are carried out using handheld devices, small scale and large scale X-ray machines, and detector dogs.

Under the latest initiatives, Health Canada said it will be creating a new Canadian Drug Analysis Centre to enhance drug testing, among other efforts.

U.S.-based firearms

When it comes to firearms, problems with smuggling are largely related to the U.S. side of the border as many firearms are prohibited in Canada.

For instance, Vancouver saw a rise in firearm-related violent crime of 24 per cent in 2022, according to Statistics Canada.

Across Canada, the CBSA seized approximately 930 firearms last year, a trend that continues to grow.

Illegal firearms are mostly coming from the U.S. with 839 being seized from our neighbours in 2024, compared to 93 coming from all other countries.

"One example in terms of intercepting a firearm was in December 2022," Medland said.

"An individual was intercepted at the Osoyoos port of entry, attempting to smuggle over capacity gun magazines into Canada. And in October, 2023 that individual was sentenced to a two years firearms prohibition and a $7,500 fine."

Border security

The CBSA's current priorities are illegal drugs, firearms, and high risk people, Medland told Castanet.

In addition to its new fentanyl czar, the federal government said it will be adding a joint Canada-U.S. strike force to monitor fentanyl smuggling. Additionally, Canada will be surveilling the border 24/7 with 10,000 frontline security members.

Medland said 8,500 security staff are already monitoring the border. The additional 1,500 will be added, made up of federal, provincial, and municipal law enforcement.

Last week, a new RCMP Black Hawk helicopter started monitoring the Osoyoos-Oroville border, aimed at human smuggling, drug trafficking, and illegal crossings.

Moving ahead, the federal government said it will enhance fentanyl detection, law enforcement tools, operational coordination, information sharing, and minimize border volume.

"For us at the port of entry, it's [about] overall safety of Canadians. So, we look at, is [whether] the drug illegal or illicit. If the answer is yes, then we're focusing our attention towards illegal and illicit drugs in general, and sometimes we don't know what we're going to find," Medland said.

"If it's a priority for the nation, then it definitely is a priority for our agency as well."

Medland added that the border is secure and that the safety and security of Canadians is of utmost importance.

"We have been working very hard all along to provide that to Canadians, and now it's just receiving some more attention and funding."