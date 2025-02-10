Fire crews begin black-lining for Lower Similkameen Indian Band cultural burn

Photo: Lower Similkameen Indian Band

BC Wildfire is on site at the Lower Similkameen Indian Band at Place of the Nighthawk on Monday, black-lining for a slated cultural burn.

BC Wildfire Service and Lower Similkameen Indian Band, in conjunction with BC Parks, will soon be conducting the cultural burn in the South Okanagan Grasslands protected area northwest of Osoyoos.

The burn will cover up to 280 hectares and will be carefully monitored. Smoke may be visible from the communities of Osoyoos, Chopaka, Keremeos, Cawston and other adjacent areas.

Black-lining sets out control and safety lines. The burn will reduce sagebrush to support an increase in the growth of native grasses, which in turn support a healthy natural ecosystem.

The LSIB said in a Facebook post that smoke might be visible from Highway 3.