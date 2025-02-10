Osoyoos looks to jointly apply for emergency preparedness and services funding

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Town of Osoyoos is putting together an application for the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund jointly with other Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen municipalities.

On Tuesday, council will vote whether to approve the regional application which, if successful, would amount to $40,000. The RDOS would manage the money.

"The RDOS, Village of Keremeos, Town of Oliver, Town of Princeton, Town of Osoyoos, and the District of Summerland wish to jointly apply to the UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Fund to support Emergency Support Services Equipment and Training," reads a report from Rod Risling, chief administrative officer.

"The CEPF Fund can support up to 100 [per cent] of eligible expenses to a maximum of $40,000 per applicant. The 2025 grant application is for joint training exercises, cultural safety and humility training, volunteer recognition and recruitment, and supplies such as reception centre kits, signage and computers."

The provincial grant aims to help local governments and First Nations respond to emergencies, and is administered by the Union of BC Municipalities.