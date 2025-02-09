Kids jump on thin Osoyoos Lake ice before reportedly falling in

Contributed

Two kids were seen jumping on Osoyoos Lake before reportedly falling in, but made it safely to shore Sunday afternoon.

Video captured by a witness shows the pair right before they are said to have fallen through, according to a local resident.

"Watched these kids jumping on the ice and then going through the ice today," the witness said on social media.

"Luckily, they got themselves out of the water and hightailed it back to their home to warm up."

Several residents have raised safety concerns related to thin ice.

On Saturday, Salmon Arm RCMP urged the public to stay off local lakes due to unsafe ice conditions after an 18-year-old man fell through the ice on Shuswap Lake.