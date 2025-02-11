Oliver family rebuilds with help of community after fire wipes out mobile home

Photo: Jillian Wellbelove Jillian and Charley Wellbelove.

An Oliver family of three that lost their home and five cats in a fire last month is rebuilding their life, overwhelmed by community support.

Jillian Wellbelove, 50, and her two sons Charley, 22, and George, 24, endured one of the most challenging moments of their lives two weeks ago.

On Jan. 24, their mobile home with an extension, off Highway 97 and Road 1, rapidly caught fire and was completely lost. The sons were out of the house, but Wellbelove was home.

Although there were no major injuries due to the fire, Wellbelove did suffer minor burns to her face while trying to recover her phone. Additionally, the family lost five of their six cats.

"I just got home around 3:30 p.m. and my son was just leaving for work. I walked through the door and it was cold that day, so I flipped on the furnace," Wellbelove said.

"I heard a crackling, and I had six cats. I just thought they were playing with a bag or whatever, so I finished my business. Then, I heard crackling again, and it sounded like struggling, louder, and I thought, 'Oh, the cat's probably stuck in the bag.' So I came around, and as I got out of my bedroom and turned into the kitchen, my couch was on fire."

The flames quickly grew. Within about 10 minutes, the roof was caving in, Wellbelove said. By the time fire crews arrived it was too late.

Following fire investigations, the cause is still inconclusive. However, the mom of two said the furnace was the original of the mobile home, at about 50 years old.

Recently, the family forwent renters insurance due to financial difficulties related to health problems.

"I mean, this is just so heartbreaking. I don't even have words to describe," she said."We have no furniture, my kids have no clothes, no shoes — everything's gone, everything."

Still, the family is amazed at how the local community has rallied behind them with kindness.

The Red Cross and emergency response team donated funds for clothes and other essential items. Others offered up various items the same night of the fire.

"I had no shoes [after the fire], but I mean, by the end of the evening. I had shoes, I had a winter coat, I had a scarf, a whole bag of clothes with toothbrushes and deodorant, washcloths and towels. I don't even know who brought them, I was just so disoriented, but it was so incredible."

The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team Society also helped the family look for their cats, arranged cremation, and connected the surviving animal with a vet.

Additionally, the owner and boss of South Okanagan Insulation, George's workplace, paid for a month's stay at the Highland Inn as well as three queen beds for their new home.

"They have been so generous. Without them, we would have been sleeping in our garage."

A GoFundMe fundraiser has also been organized by other coworkers of George, to help the family rebuild.

Looking ahead, the tight-knit family of three will be moving into a new place in Osoyoos.

"I would just really personally love to thank the community of Oliver and especially those people who helped," Wellbelove said.

"Me and my two kids, that's all we say, 'If it weren't for [George's boss] — If it weren't for the community.'"