Photo: Malik (Facebook)

The Osoyoos Royal Canadian Legion, K.Knudtson Branch 173, recently was refreshed with yet another mural.

On Saturday, artist Mavik shared his latest large-scale art piece on the Osoyoos Legion.

"Had the [honour] to do another mural for the Osoyoos legion," Mavik said on Facebook.

The artist is the talent behind several Osoyoos murals, including other walls of the legion, Home Hardware, Gino's Coffee House, and more.