Cultural burn through Lower Similkameen Indian Band, BC Wildfire planned in coming week near Osoyoos

Photo: Contributed

The public is advised that BC Wildfire Service and Lower Similkameen Indian Band, in conjunction with BC Parks, will be conducting a cultural burnin the South Okanagan Grasslands protected area northwest of Osoyoos.

The burn will cover up to 280 hectares and will be carefully monitored. Smoke may be visible from the communities of Osoyoos, Chopaka, Keremeos, Cawston and other adjacent areas.

"Prep work, including blacklining will begin as early as Monday, Feb. 10," reads a press release issued Friday.

"The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as the end of February or early March depending on the weather. Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days."

The burn will reduce sagebrush to support an increase in the growth of native grasses, which in turn support a healthy natural ecosystem.

Burning also reduces fuel load on the land which can help protect against wildfires in the summer months.