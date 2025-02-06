254034
253974
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Oliver Theatre warns scammers trying to sell advertising screen time

Theatre warns of scam

- | Story: 532088

Owner the Oliver Theatre is warning people that scammers are attempting to sell screen time advertising at the theatre.

In a social media post Thursday afternoon, owner Lyle Miller said Oliver Break and Muffler had warned them of the scam.

"[They called] saying someone is trying to sell then screen time advertising on our screen at the Oliver Theatre," reads the post.

"This is a scam do not fall for it as we do not even deal with these people and if we did advertise we would do it ourselves."

The local businessman said he wanted to give people a heads up, and reminded residents to support local with a visit to the theatre.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

253975


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
254703


Real Estate
5115885
1088 Sunset Drive #535
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$674,800
more details
253975






Send us your News Tips!


253570


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Lucky
Lucky South Okanagan BC SPCA >


252960


251784
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
253144
252961