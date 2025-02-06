Oliver Theatre warns scammers trying to sell advertising screen time

Photo: Oliver Theatre

Owner the Oliver Theatre is warning people that scammers are attempting to sell screen time advertising at the theatre.

In a social media post Thursday afternoon, owner Lyle Miller said Oliver Break and Muffler had warned them of the scam.

"[They called] saying someone is trying to sell then screen time advertising on our screen at the Oliver Theatre," reads the post.

"This is a scam do not fall for it as we do not even deal with these people and if we did advertise we would do it ourselves."

The local businessman said he wanted to give people a heads up, and reminded residents to support local with a visit to the theatre.