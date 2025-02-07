'They are very caring:' Oliver's extreme cold shelter gives reprieve from frigid weather

Sarah Crookall

Oliver's extreme cold shelter is currently offering a 20-bed overnight reprieve from B.C.'s cold snap.

The temporary centre, situated at Oliver's Seventh Day Adventist Church, opens when the temperature dips to -7 C or colder from 4:30 pm to 8:30 a.m.

"Last evening, we had six [people in]. We had 16 in for dinner, picking up gear, our little supply of quilts," said Jo Tanner, shelter organizer with Oliver Missions Society.

"We fill it up, it disappears. We fill it up, it disappears. Last season, we went through 1,000 pairs of socks, 1,000 pairs of gloves, and 600 jackets."

The South Okanagan warming centre was created several years ago following an extreme cold event.

"I don't think we should let anybody freeze in our community," said Greg Thorp, shelter organizer with the Oliver Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Now, at -7 C or colder as per Environment Canada, notices go out and the shelter is stocked and opened. It's a joint initiative from the Oliver Missions Society, the church, and BC Housing.

"When they come in, we have them register for a bed. If they're staying overnight, they have to sign the rules and regulations on what's expected here, which is zero tolerance for drugs and alcohol."

Dinners often consist of frittatas, tacos, taco bakes, soups, sandwiches, turkey dinners and more. For breakfast, the centre regularly offers oatmeal and fresh fruit.

"[We have] various different meals because the idea is the most nutrition that we can put into them."

The large spread of food set out by organizers at the start of the night will all be gone by the end of the night, Tanner said.

Stocking the shelter is a community effort. Cross-organization support comes from the Oliver Free Store Society, the Kiwanis Club of Oliver, local farmers, Oliver Eats, Big Al's Bakery, Oliver Buy-Low-Foods, Oliver Hospital Thrift Store, the Penticton Friendship Centre, and many others.

Recently, Osoyoos Starbucks donated five gallons of hot chocolate, following an attempted theft of shelter supplies earlier this week.

Oliver Missions Society provides most of the critical supplies, like quilts, toothbrushes and other warm items. Those in need can also request shower tokens from organizers.

"They are very caring. They go out of their way — two o'clock in the morning, somebody can give her a call, and she's there," said a shelter user of Tanner.

In addition to the warming shelter, the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Osoyoos offers a budget booster box program every third Monday of the month from 3 to 6 p.m. It's another one of many ways the community gives to its unhoused population.

"The one statement I want to hear is it feels like home, and we hit that target every time," Tanner said.

