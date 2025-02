Photo: newwestroyalshockey (Instagram)

The Town of Osoyoos is hosting a free skate for Family Day this month.

In a public notice on Wednesday, the municipality shared news of the afternoon event at the Sun Bowl Arena.

From 1 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 17, skaters will be able to enjoy free admission and a free hot dog and drink.

Additionally, games and prizes will be played and won.