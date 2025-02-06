Wolf Tree Coffee to open cafe in Oliver after town forced move due to smell complaint

Photo: Wolf Tree Coffee

An Oliver coffee roasting company that was ordered to move from a residential neighbourhood because of a strong odour complaint will be opening a cafe in the District Wine Village.

"We're gonna have espresso beverages; mochas, caramel macchiatos and lattes, brewed coffee. And then, we don't know the exact details, but some light baking like sweets," said Mercedes Secor, Wolf Tree Coffee co-owner.

"We put out $20,000 now to start this new venture, because it's our only option, and it will help us in the long run."

Wolf Tree will begin roasting at the new location in March, expecting to open the cafe on May 1.

Back in December, trouble brewed when the Town of Oliver received a formal complaint about a “strong odour being emitted from the Wolf Tree Coffee residential property at 6597 Bellevue Dr."

Due to residential zoning and nuisance bylaws, on top of a business licence that was issued in error, the town ordered Wolf Tree owners to relocate, or purchase after-burning coffee roasting technology to reduce smells at an estimated $30,000.

During the December council meeting, members agreed to extend the coffee company's business licence until May 1, as the owners planned next steps as associated costs risked closing the business.

Following Castanet's article on the matter, over 1,400 local residents quickly organized a petition asking the township to keep the small business in the community.

"It was like a terrible time for us, but it was so nice to see everybody respond so positively to it," Secor said.

The owners did consider a move out of Oliver. However, Secor said the community response kept her going, while she felt "railroaded" by the municipality.

"We took it as we didn't have any choice in the matter, because they only gave us the two options. Then, we wrote a letter hoping that we were going to be able to speak at the meeting. They never let us speak at the meeting," Secor added.

She said she wasn't aware of the delegation process to speak at council. And the owners felt that there were several solutions that could have been reached, such as changes to roasting scheduling or grandfathering their business in, before being forced to move.

Overall, the co-owner couple said they love their neighbours and are excited to expand their business in the same community they have already operated in for eight years.

The new location, behind Gather Bookshop, will feature roasting equipment in the shop, which will be vented out the back.

"So when you come into the cafe, you'll be having coffee with the roaster. It'll be in the same room so you can see it."

In sharing news of the cafe opening at the District Wine Village on social media, Wolf Tree Coffee owners said, "We are using this railroad as a ride to bigger and better things."