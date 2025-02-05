Oliver Fire Department to celebrate former fire chief at retirement party open to public

Photo: Oliver Fire Department Ret. Fire Chief Bob Graham and Deputy Fire Chief Rob Graham.

The Oliver Fire Department is inviting the public to a retirement party for long-time member and former fire chief Bob Graham this month.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 22, the fire department will be celebrating Graham's 33 years of service. The former chief announced his departure last year, and was succeeded by Ash Regner in December.

In January, Graham was given an award for longtime service and lifetime membership.

"For over three decades, Bob stood on the front lines, answering the calls of those in need, often placing the safety of others above his own," noted the Oliver Fire Department in a December press release.

"His service is more than an individual achievement, it is a legacy of love for his community and his family, inspiring future generations to follow."

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to Rob Graham by Feb. 15 at [email protected].