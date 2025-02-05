Cedar Lane extension roadwork to begin in Osoyoos soon

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Town of Osoyoos is notifying residents that road work will begin on Cedar Lane in the coming weeks.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, the municipality alerted people of crews working for the extension roadwork between the new housing development and 45th Street.

Traffic will be limited to local traffic only, according to the notice.



"Residents are asked to observe contractor signage and slow down where crews are actively working," reads the notice.

The Cedar Lane road work is slated to be complete in April.