Lower Similkameen Indian Band hires new band manager

Photo: LSIB Donna Wilchynski, pictured centre, during LSIB school construction.

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band has hired a new band manager who will be starting in the role this March.

Donna Wilchynski has served as the LSIB's department lead in public works, housing and capital projects for a year. She grew up in Keremeos.

“Working with [the people], the staff, and the chief and council of LSIB, has been one of the top highlights of my entire career," Wilchynski said in a LSIB press release issued on Tuesday.

"I’m excited to be able to continue with LSIB in this new role, and to continue enjoying the workplace, the lands, and the people.”

LSIB Chief Keith Crow said he is happy about the appointment, and that there will be a transition period during which the band will be looking to fill the department lead position.

"I wish to thank LSIB personnel for all of the hard work. I am truly honoured to work with such great staff. I am looking forward to Donna being the leader of our administration team, and looking forward to the future of LSIB,” Crow said.

Wilchynski starts her new role March 3 and applications for the public works department lead position will be open in the coming weeks.