247694
253974
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Thieves attempt to steal supplies at Oliver shelter

Tried to steal shelter gear

- | Story: 531521

The Oliver Missions Society saw an attempted break-in to its cargo trailer of supplies for the extreme cold emergency shelter Monday overnight.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the society posted an image of a bag that was left behind following the break-in attempt.

"They tried to gain entry to my cargo trailer that we use for the warming centre, and because I had really good heavy duty locks on it, they didn't exactly succeed," said Jo Tanner, shelter organizer with Oliver Missions Society.

"The back door was pried. I did find the tools at the back with a hammer and all sorts of stuff."

The unmarked trailer is typically filled with food and cooking supplies for visitors of the 20-bed shelter. However, Tanner was surprised since the centre has security personnel in at night.

In the initial social media post, Tanner said that the supplies are needed for unhoused seniors.

The organizer said the mission will be getting another heavy duty lock and working with the local RCMP on the matter.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

252766


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
254703


Real Estate
5114465
Puerto Penasco
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$450,000
more details
252766


252962




Send us your News Tips!


251350


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Charlie
Charlie South Okanagan BC SPCA >


250882


254408
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
253823