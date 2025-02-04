Thieves attempt to steal supplies at Oliver shelter

Photo: Oliver Missions Society

The Oliver Missions Society saw an attempted break-in to its cargo trailer of supplies for the extreme cold emergency shelter Monday overnight.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the society posted an image of a bag that was left behind following the break-in attempt.

"They tried to gain entry to my cargo trailer that we use for the warming centre, and because I had really good heavy duty locks on it, they didn't exactly succeed," said Jo Tanner, shelter organizer with Oliver Missions Society.

"The back door was pried. I did find the tools at the back with a hammer and all sorts of stuff."

The unmarked trailer is typically filled with food and cooking supplies for visitors of the 20-bed shelter. However, Tanner was surprised since the centre has security personnel in at night.

In the initial social media post, Tanner said that the supplies are needed for unhoused seniors.

The organizer said the mission will be getting another heavy duty lock and working with the local RCMP on the matter.