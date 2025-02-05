Osoyoos business licences renewals due by February's end

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Town of Osoyoos is reminding business owners of licence renewals coming due at the end of the month.

In a public notice on Tuesday, the municipality said invoices have already been mailed out.

"Licences for businesses that have not been paid as of Feb. 28, 2025, will be revoked," reads the notice.

"Reapplication will be required for revoked licences. Businesses operating without a licence are subject to a penalty of $150 per day for each day the offence continues."



For more information on business licences in Osoyoos, click here.