Town of Osoyoos asks residents to give feedback on regional district's garbage management

The Town of Osoyoos is asking residents to give feedback on the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen's garbage management in the town.

In a public notice issued on Monday, the town asked people to contribute to the RDOS' review of its solid waste management plan.

"This is your opportunity to share your feedback on how solid waste is managed within the town and the region," reads the notice.



"This plan will inform how solid waste is managed in the region over the next decade as we seek to develop effective solutions for waste reduction and disposal efficiency."

Those who complete the survey could win one of five $100 gift cards for a local business.

For more information on the solid waste management plan and to participate in the survey, click here.