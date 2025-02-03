Similkameen resident wins grand prize in 2024 Millionaire Lottery

Photo: 2024 Millionaire Lottery A Kelowna home that is one of many prize homes up for the picking for the 2024 Millionaire Lottery winner.

A Similkameen resident is likely in a very good mood today after winning the grand prize in the 2024 Millionaire Lottery.

The annual lottery, proceeds from which support the Vancouver General Hospital and UBC Hospital Foundation providing much-needed healthcare to patients around the province, had its final draw Monday, Feb. 3 for the ultimate winning package.

F. Hoffart of the tiny community of Hedley came out on top.

Hoffart will now get to choose one of ten grand prize options, nine of which are luxury home, cash and car packages in various locations around B.C. including Kelowna and Vernon, or a cool $2.8 million in tax-free cash.

The lottery runs each year with similar prize packages.