The Town of Osoyoos is looking for a resident to fill vacant community services committee seat

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Town of Osoyoos is looking for a resident to join its Community Services Advisory Committee to fill a vacant seat and contribute to the town's community development.

In a public notice issued on Monday, the Town of Osoyoos notified public members of the position and asking those interested to contact the municipality.

"If you are interested, please forward a written letter including relevant experience and your reasons to be on the Committee," reads the notice.

The seat is reserved for a resident of Osoyoos township and would last for the term of council until fall of 2026.

Those interested in applying to the committee can submit by Feb. 19 at 4:30 p.m., obtaining more information from director of community services Gerald Davis at [email protected].