Watch Super Bowl LIX live at Oliver pub on Sunday

Photo: The Howling Coyote Pub

Watch the Chiefs versus Eagles live during Super Bowl LIX at The Howling Coyote Pub in Oliver next Sunday.

On Feb. 9 starting at 3:30 p.m., enjoy the big game and all day happy hour at the Main Street establishment.

"Join us for a day of big game vibes, unbeatable drink specials, and the ultimate fan atmosphere," reads the event listing.

"Enjoy happy hour all day, no cover charge, and cold brews [and] hot deals to keep the energy going! Don't miss Kendrick Lamar's halftime show."