Photo: Anarchist Mountain Fire Department

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department and other first responders celebrated the year at the first responders gala last week.

In a social media post on Thursday, the fire team thanked the Rotary Club of Osoyoos for putting on the "amazing event" at Spirit Ridge Resort.

"It was an honour to be invited and to celebrate the year, alongside our fellow First Responders and neighbours," reads the post.

The team also shared a photo of its members.