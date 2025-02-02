Man writes poem about deer rescued from frigid Osoyoos Lake

Photo: Stacy Little Buck rescued from Osoyoos Lake on Feb. 2.

An Osoyoos man wrote a rhythmic poem just hours after locals rescued an injured deer from a frigid Osoyoos Lake, Sunday afternoon.

According to witness accounts, the buck was stuck in the lake overnight. Despite warnings from emergency services not to intervene, locals said they decided to go ahead with the rescue anyways.

Rob Vandal said he appreciates his community and is thankful to be able to share his words on such an event.



Read Vandal's poem "The Day the Buck Was Saved" below:



The wind was sharp, the lake was white,

A frozen mirror, cold and bright.

Out on the ice, with fearful eyes,

A stranded buck let out soft cries.



His legs splayed wide, no grip, no hold,

Trapped in the winter’s bitter cold.

Too weak to move, too scared to fight,

He shivered there in morning light.



But word soon spread from town to town,

And neighbours gathered, coats pulled down.

A plan was made, a rope was found,

To bring him back to solid ground.



They crept with care, the ice so thin,

A fragile dance, a hope within.

With steady hands and whispered cheer,

They looped the rope, drew him near.



The buck held still, too tired to flee,

As hands pulled strong in unity.

Step by step, with hearts so bold,

They freed him from the ice’s hold.

And when at last his hooves found land,

He stood in snow, the orchard grand.

With one deep breath, he raised his head,

Then turned to rest in nature’s bed.

The town stood quiet, smiles wide,

Pride and warmth they couldn’t hide.

For on that day, through ice and fear,

They saved the life of one brave deer.