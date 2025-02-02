'Let's Go Girls' Shania Twain drag performance comes to Osoyoos

Photo: Rebellious Unicorns Events

Shania Twain lovers will be able to rejoice "from this moment on" until Wednesday night, when a drag show of her music comes to Osoyoos.

Starting at 7 p.m., the Shania show will feature drag performances of the Canadian's hits at Osoyoos Senior Secondary Theatre.

headlined by Jaylene Tyme from Canada's Drag Race Season 5 and hosted and performed by Ella Lamoureux, Ginny Tonyk, and LBEE.

"This dazzling event will take you on a journey through Shania's greatest hits, brought to life by a talented cast of drag performers who embody her iconic style and spirit," reads the Rebellious Unicorns Events event listing.

"Join us for an unforgettable night filled with glitz, glamour, and all the Shania hits you know and love. From 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' to 'That Don't Impress Me Much,' you'll be singing and dancing along to every song."

The show is 19+, with ID required at the door.

For more information on the Let's Go Girls event, and to buy tickets, click here.