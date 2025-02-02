Locals rescue deer caught in icy Osoyoos Lake

Photo: Stacy Little Deer rescued from Osoyoos Lake on Feb. 2.

UPDATE: 12:38 p.m.

The deer caught in Osoyoos Lake has been safely brought to shore Sunday before noon, following rescue efforts from locals.



In photos posted to social media, a single buck can be seen being brought back to land by rope, through icy sections of the lake.

Despite warnings from emergency services not to intervene, locals said they decided to go ahead with the rescue anyways. Nathan Ondrus, Hughie Jennings, and Adrian Bettenson all led the efforts.

"We were told by others that apparently, he was there since midnight last night after a dog chased him out on the ice and that his leg was broke," said Stacy Little, an Osoyoos motel owner. "A bunch of locals decided to try and help him anyway so we gathered rope, straps, a kayak, lifecoats, etc."

The deer shook off the chilly water, wandering into a nearby orchard, according to witness accounts.

Photos of the rescue can be viewed below.

*An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that emergency services rescued the deer.

ORIGINAL: 11:20 a.m.

A deer has been loitering on an icy Osoyoos Lake off Lakeshore Drive Sunday morning, and the public is asked not to intervene by emergency services.

In a social media post Sunday morning, Osoyoos Fire Rescue said it is aware of the deer's presence.

"RCMP and the conservation officer have both been down this morning. Unfortunately there is nothing that can be done for this animal due to injury of the animal," reads the post.

The service advises that people do not put themselves in situations that could endanger them.

"We do not want this to turn into a real emergency situation."