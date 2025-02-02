Emergency services rescue deer caught in icy Osoyoos Lake

Photo: Stacy Little Deer rescued from Osoyoos Lake on Feb. 2.

UPDATE: 12:15 p.m.

The deer caught in Osoyoos Lake has been safely brought to shore Sunday before noon, following rescue efforts by emergency service.



In photos posted to social media, a single buck can be seen being brought back to land by rope, through icy sections of the lake,

The deer shook off the chilly water, wandering into a nearby orchard, according to witness accounts.

Photos of the rescue can be viewed below.

ORIGINAL: 11:20 a.m.

A deer has been loitering on an icy Osoyoos Lake off Lakeshore Drive Sunday morning, and the public is asked not to intervene by emergency services.

In a social media post Sunday morning, Osoyoos Fire Rescue said it is aware of the deer's presence.

"RCMP and the conservation officer have both been down this morning. Unfortunately there is nothing that can be done for this animal due to injury of the animal," reads the post.

The service advises that people do not put themselves in situations that could endanger them.

"We do not want this to turn into a real emergency situation."