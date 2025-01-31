Osoyoos Mayor looking into Border Mayors Alliance invitation with tariffs looming

Photo: Sarah Crookall

Osoyoos town council discussed an invitation sent to their mayor earlier this week, inviting her to join a "Border Mayors Alliance" in the wake of tariffs coming out of the United States.

Mayor Sue McKortoff received a letter from the Mayor of Windsor, Ont., Drew Dilkens, who wrote that "a partnership that serves as a unified, national voice to safeguard our communities and offer a municipal perspective within our national discussion," was needed.

At Tuesday's council meeting, McKortoff said she was interested in learning more but is unsure about fully committing to the alliance.

"I have responded to the mayor and said that I was very interested in in what was going on here," she said.

"Just [to] find out how we could be more aware of what's going on. Because we have so many businesses in the town of Osoyoos and close by that use Highway 97, our north-south highway, which is very, very important and well used, and there are communities or businesses that use that on a daily basis."

Staff asked if there was a resolution to be made appointing McKortoff to the alliance.

"I've accepted just because I want more information. I'm not sure I want to be definitely [on the alliance]," McKortoff added.

"I'm not exactly sure what accepting being on the alliance means, I just want to to find out a little bit more... I'm just not sure whether this would be an appropriate alliance for me to be on, as we're a small town."

The alliance hopes to "represent our communities from coast to coast, particularly those poised to suffer immensely from these tariffs, and we will work to protect our economic and developmental interests," according to the letter.

McKortoff said she will report back with more information and her decision as to joining.

President Donald Trump has set tariffs on Canadian oil at 10 per cent and the White House confirms he is going forward with 25 per cent levies on imports from Canada starting on Saturday.