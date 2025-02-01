Oliver theatre hosting full-scale Sleeping Beauty ballet for one night only

Photo: Contributed

A classic ballet is coming to life on stage in Oliver next month.

The Venables Theatre will present Ballet Jörgen's unique full-scale rendition of Sleeping Beauty, telling the story of Aurora and her prince through beautiful music and dazzling choreography.

"The fairy tale about a young woman placed under a spell to sleep for a hundred years only to be awakened by a kiss is an easily accessible story," reads a description from Venables Theatre.

"It appeals to a child’s imagination and holds a special place in the hearts of adults."

Danced to the original 1890 score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the live performance will be in Oliver for one night only on Feb. 19.

Tickets are $50 for adults or $25 for students. For more information and tickets click here.

Contributed