Parent and tot dedicated skating hits the ice in Oliver every Thursday

Photo: Wildstone Construction Group Oliver Arena recently got a new ice slab.

Parents and their kids are able to break, or perhaps tumble on, the ice at newly renovated Oliver and District Arena during a dedicated skate session.

On Thursdays until March 6, parents can enjoy dedicated time to take their youngsters on the ice thanks to Oliver Parks and Recreation.



"Practise skating during this tots-only time; strollers welcome (operator must wear skates), skate aids available," reads the event listing.

The parents and child skate session is an hour long from 9 to 10 a.m., and costs $5 per parent with a tot.