Osoyoos Coyotes will not make KIJHL playoffs after loss against Merritt Centennials

Photo: Osoyoos Coyotes

The Osoyoos Coyotes will not make the Kootenay International Junior ‘A’ Hockey League playoffs after losing against the Merritt Centennials Wednesday night.

During the home game, the Coyotes scored first with a goal from Mathieu Lessard at the start of the second period.

Merritt evened up the score by the end of second period, pulling out in front at 2-1 into third period.

"Who knew the two teams would combine for five goals in 4:07, late in the final period," reads a Coyotes Facebook post.

"[Osoyoos'] Logan Messer evened things at 2-2 on the power play at 16:40, before Kyle Cyr broke down the left wing and deposited a backhand into the net with only 1:36 remaining.

"The Centennials potted one more 20 seconds later at 19:39, leaving both the Coyotes players and hometown crowd stunned."

The final score was 4-3 for the Merritt Centennials. The score and the loss makes it mathematically impossible for the Coyotes to make the playoffs.

However, Coyotes goalie Russell Newman still performed well, stopping 54 of 58 shots.

The Osoyoos Firefighters Society sponsored the game, saying on social media they "had a blast." The service raised $375 for its firefighter cancer awareness fundraiser while at the game.

Overall, the Osoyoos Coyotes have won 13 of 36 games.

Up next, the team plays the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Friday night as the regular season dwindles to a close.