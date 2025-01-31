Oliver to add RCMP officer under employment of town

Photo: File photo

The Town of Oliver and the RCMP are now recruiting an additional officer to join the local detachment as under employment of the municipality.

In a special council meeting on Monday, members approved the additional full-time officer in its 2025-29 capital budget at $31,339 at the request of the local detachment.

According to discussions, the police service has been in need of additional members for some time but held off from making a business case until now, after assessing workload.

"There was plans of bringing somebody on earlier, and now they're at the point where they they want to bring somebody on, and they want the municipality to to pay for it, and it'd be a employee of the municipality, and not a provincially funded employee, or an RCMP funded employee," said Wayne Anderson, chief administrative officer.

Anderson clarified the position would be a town-paid position with benefits.

During the meeting, council green lit the budget item, allowing the RCMP to begin looking for an additional officer.