Osoyoos man will see no jail time for violent dispute over construction timeline

An Osoyoos man will have no criminal record if he follows conditions, after a violent dispute with a contractor at his home.

Jose M. Rojas Gomez, 54, was found guilty in late 2024 of a 2022 assault against a man who his wife had hired to build a deck around their Osoyoos pool spa.

On Wednesday, Judge Shannon Keyes rendered her sentence in the case, after briefly outlining the circumstances.

Court heard that in July 2022, Rojas Gomez became irritated with the worker's progress on his yard project, and confronted him about how long the job was taking.

Angry words were exchanged, and Rojas Gomez told the man to leave. According to the judge's description of events, while the man was gathering his tools, the confrontation became physical, and Rojas Gomez punched the man, held him down, gouged at his eyes and back, and hit him with some of his own tools.

The altercation ended when Rojas Gomez's wife called the police, and Rojas Gomez initially fled the scene.

Rojas Gomez has no criminal record, a fact Judge Keyes took into consideration.

Rojaz Gomez also expressed his remorse to the court, explaining that as an immigrant from another culture he has had difficulty adjusting, but has sought counselling and anger management since the incident.

"I am very sorry this has come to where we are today,” he said.

“I can’t control others but I can control myself for sure, and my actions towards others.”

Keyes commended Rojas Gomez for taking the anger management course without having been ordered to do so.

Crown lawyers had asked for a suspended sentence, meaning jail served in the community that comes with a criminal record, but Keyes decided a conditional sentence was appropriate in this circumstance.

"[A conditional sentence] is applied typically only to people who have no prior interaction with the court and who have no prior convictions, and at the end of it, if all the conditions are completed successfully, then the person who has receipts of discharge can honestly say they do not have a criminal record," Keyes explained.

Rojas Gomez will be under a conditional sentence for 12 months. Conditions include a no-contact order with his victim and other standard behavioural requirements, plus 25 hours of community service and financial restitution for the damaged tools.