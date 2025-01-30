Road closures along 74th Avenue in Osoyoos for water main upgrades

Photo: File photo.

Drivers in Osoyoos can expect temporary road closures along 74th Avenue between 89th Street and Heron Lane approximately until June.

In a public notice issued on Thursday, the Town of Osoyoos said pre-construction work would be starting this week for water main upgrades.



"During excavation and water main work, temporary road closures will be necessary with local detours in place," reads the notice.

According to the town, asphalt milling will begin in upcoming weeks, with completion of the projected anticipated in June.



"Residents in the area will receive an information notice delivered to their door from the contractor," continues the notice.



Travellers are asked to "obey all construction signs and traffic control personnel to ensure the safety of the public and all construction workers."