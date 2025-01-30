Travelling Nova Scotia content creator asks Osoyoos businesses to make sports parlays on winning account

Photo: Contributed Steven Cipollone at Osoyoos Home Hardware.

A Nova Scotia content creator traveling across Canada made a winning sports parlay while featuring Osoyoos small businesses this week.

Steven Cipollone is on a mission, from Yarmouth N.S., to make 99 sports parlays in 99 days cross-country. He completed two series of bets at Osoyoos' Gino's Coffee House and Home Hardware on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"I'm on day 88 and what I've been doing is getting random Canadians to make money for me every day, but I'm doing it in unique ways," Cipollone said on Wednesday.

"If you mix the Discovery Channel, the Food Network and the Sports Network all together, you have my page."

The sports lover puts $100 bets on three games each day with picks made from operators of small Canadian businesses. All three games need to win for Cipollone to make a successful bid.

His account is up over $8,000 since starting his journey, "which is absolutely mind blowing," he said.

"Most of them have no idea what they're doing or what they're picking."

Of the Osoyoos bets, the influencer's account won one of three, earning about $1,000.

Cipollone said he's normally not good at betting on sports, adding that, "I told myself, 'well, if I get other people to pick for me, at least have an excuse if I lose.'"

Previously, the content creator was selling home and auto insurance for 10 years. He quit in June and pursued content creation full time.

"I think for me, like this is by far the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life — a one-man show — I have my dog with me. It takes about eight hours to make one of these three to five minute videos." he added.

His labradoodle and travel companion Tucker has helped pull him through his long journey.

Cipollone's 99th and last day falls on Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 9, which he said is "crazy how that worked out."

After his journey is up, he plans to visit Newfoundland and P.E.I. and maybe the U.S. to continue content creation while incorporating more collaborations.

His advice to aspiring influencers is to not give up.

"I think people who have a following need to give new content creators a chance. If people ask to collaborate, or they ask a big business to collaborate and that person only has, like, 100 to 200 followers — everyone starts somewhere."