Oliver's warming shelter equipped with warm winter items thanks to local organization

Photo: Oliver Missions Society

Oliver's extreme cold weather shelter at the Seventh Day Adventist Church recently received some warm winter items from Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Centre.

In a social media post on Monday, Oliver Missions Society thanked the resource centre for their support.

"Thank you Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Centre for the donation of winter gear for the warming centre at the Seventh Day Adventist Church to help keep our unhoused warm," reads the post.

The 20 bed warming centre also provides dinner and breakfast for those using the shelter. It is a partnership between BC Housing, the Seventh Day Adventist Church and the Oliver Missions Society.

The warming shelter opened in January to accommodate the precariously housed during the extreme cold, of -7 C or colder, overnight.